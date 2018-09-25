The president's residence in Washington D.C. is one of the ultimate destinations for commercial tree farmers, and now we know this year one of the White House Christmas trees comes from North Carolina.The at least 18-foot tall, 25-year-old Fraser Fir is from Smith's Christmas Tree Farm in Avery County.The White House's chief usher and ground superintendent selected the tree Monday.Smith's the source of this year's tree after winning last year's National Christmas Tree contest.Crews will cut it down in mid-November, then transport it to the White House.