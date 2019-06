Veteran Tommy Rieman, who used his body to shield fellow soldier in Iraq, receives free home in Wake County

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A decorated U.S. soldier got the keys to his brand new Wake County home Thursday."Man I don't know...it's so much, but I am extremely grateful," U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Tommy Rieman said.Rieman was shot twice in Iraq while using his body to shield a fellow soldier. He received a Silver Star and Purple Heart for his service."Your story is a reminder that as a nation we have a moral obligation to help those who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms," North Carolina Rep. Sydney batch (D-Wake County) said.Rieman's new home is located in Fuquay-Varina. It was gifted to him by Operation Coming Home --a group that has now given away 19 homes to U.S. veterans . He also received a robotic lawnmower--a gift all future Operation Coming Home recipients will also get.Rieman will move into his home with his two kids. It's a dream come true for a veteran who fought for the American dream."The four letter word is really important: home. And it can mean a lot of different things but this is now attached to a physical structure for my family and I," Rieman said.