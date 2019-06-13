Home & Garden

Veteran Tommy Rieman, who used his body to shield fellow soldier in Iraq, receives free home in Wake County

By
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A decorated U.S. soldier got the keys to his brand new Wake County home Thursday.

"Man I don't know...it's so much, but I am extremely grateful," U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Tommy Rieman said.

Rieman was shot twice in Iraq while using his body to shield a fellow soldier. He received a Silver Star and Purple Heart for his service.

"Your story is a reminder that as a nation we have a moral obligation to help those who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms," North Carolina Rep. Sydney batch (D-Wake County) said.

Rieman's new home is located in Fuquay-Varina. It was gifted to him by Operation Coming Home--a group that has now given away 19 homes to U.S. veterans. He also received a robotic lawnmower--a gift all future Operation Coming Home recipients will also get.

Rieman will move into his home with his two kids. It's a dream come true for a veteran who fought for the American dream.

"The four letter word is really important: home. And it can mean a lot of different things but this is now attached to a physical structure for my family and I," Rieman said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfuquay varinawake countygiftshomegood newsdonationsveteran
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'She's a fighter:' 9-year-old in coma after head-on crash
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, June 13
Taxi driver, father of 1-year-old son, found shot in cab in Garner
Pregnant woman shot at Asheville apartment complex
'Above it All' series features Chopper11 touring North Carolina
Woman shoplifting at Chicago Walgreens fatally shot by person in store
WEEKEND EVENTS: Father's Day, Juneteenth and Peak City Pig Fest
Show More
Teen who rushed into burning NYC building to save little girl dies
Man with purple latex gloves blamed for 3 Cary Stop and Go robberies
Texas couple confronts man accused of following their daughter
Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals
Escaped Robeson County inmate found hours later at convenience store
More TOP STORIES News