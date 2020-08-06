2 homes a total loss from fires at Ocean Isle Beach days after Isaias

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several homes caught fire at Ocean Isle Beach on Thursday morning, days after multiple fires had to be put out following Hurricane Isaias making landfall.

A tweet from the Horry County, South Carolina Fire & Rescue squad said their crews were asked to help put out fires to homes on Concord Street. A call came out reporting the fires around 1:13 a.m.

Mayor Debbie Smith said two homes were a total loss and three were damaged. One person was airlifted to Chapel Hill for treatment. The fire is believed to have started from a car parked underneath the home.



On Tuesday morning, Crews responded to multiple house fires at Ocean Isle Beach hours after Hurricane Isaias made landfall. Isaias downgraded to a tropical storm while moving through the state, but spaned several tornadoes, one of which led to two deaths in Bertie County.

Four adults, five children and a basset hound were rescued after Hurricane Isaias hit Oak Island.



Four adults, five children and a dog were rescued in nearby Oak Island on Tuesday. "Safely loaded in our MRAP and taken to safety!" a tweet from Brunswick Sherrif's Office read.
