Hometown Voices in Clayton: Voters highly-energized for midterms

Along Main St. in this Johnston County town, the ABC11 Hometown Voices tour found highly-energized voters ready to cast ballots in the midterm election.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Along Main Street in this Johnston County town, the ABC11 Hometown Voices tour found highly-energized voters ready to cast ballots in the midterm election.

"I believe that in this midterm election, we need to be concerned about the well-being of all people," said recently retired District Court Judge Addie Harris Rawls.

For the first time in 20 years, Rawls is not on the ballot, but she is still urging everyone she knows to cast their vote.

"I sincerely hope that everyone who has the right to vote would exercise that right to vote, and know that a whole lot of stuff is hanging in the balance at this time," Rawls said.

Mark and Vera Simms plan to vote in person on election day. They are concerned about migrants on the southern border and the economy.

"Everything has changed in a year and a half, it's going straight downhill," said Mark Simms. "My stocks have dropped 30 percent and that's our retirement."

Mike St. John is fueled to vote, in part, because of rising gas prices.

"Back when Trump was in office, right before he left in 2020, I was paying $2.35 a gallon for diesel and then a year later $6 a gallon for diesel," said St. John. "So I ended up trading my truck in."

Anita Shively is a fifth-grade teacher at Riverwood Elementary. She would like to see leaders provide more funding for education. She is also concerned about inflation.

"Everything's getting tighter every day," said Shively. "Gas goes up, food goes up, all the basics."

Anita's husband, Patrick, says abortion is top of mind for him.

"I am pro-life," said Shively. "That is one of the top issues for me, and I want to see some good quality candidates."

One-stop, in-person early voting runs until November 5. Election Day is November 8.