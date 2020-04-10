22-year-old man found dead in car after crash in Clayton was stabbed, police say

This may take some time for investigation. https://t.co/s7CbOyWAY1 — Clayton Police, NC (@ClaytonPolice) April 10, 2020

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton Police say a 22-year-old man found dead in a Thursday night car crash in Clayton was stabbed.Authorities identified the victim as Dustin Haywood Rogister, 22, of Clayton. He would have turned 23 on Saturday.According to the Town of Clayton, Rogister's car crashed into a power pole near Shotwell Road and Cameron Way just before 8 p.m. Duke Energy managed to quickly shut off the power after the car split the pole in half and brought down live powerlines.When working to retrieve him, Clayton Fire and emergency responders learned had died from a stab wound to the chest -- an injury inconsistent with the accident.Police did not provide information on a suspect at this time but authorities believe Rogister knew who killed him.Anyone who saw Rogister's car Thursday night around 7:50 at the La Cocina restaurant parking lot along Shotwell Road is asked to call 911 or contact the Clayton Police Department.