Hope Mills man arrested, charged with sex crimes involving child

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hope Mills man is facing sex-crime charges involving a child.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit said that on Wednesday, Donald Green, 45, was arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree forcible sex offense and five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Green is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $500,000.

He made a first court appearance Thursday.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to please contact Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Detective S. Odenwelder at (910) 677-5477 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).