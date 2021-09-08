11-year-old Hope Mills boy says he fought off attacker on way to school; suspect charged

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some tense moments played out Tuesday morning in a Cumberland County neighborhood for the families of an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.While the children walked to school, they were attacked by a man wandering in the area near Celebration Drive and Pride Lane.The incident happened just before 7 a.m. ABC11 was told that 12-year-old Myah Barber noticed she was being followed by a man walking alongside her wearing a shirt, shorts and socks but no shoes.He soon began chasing her.Nearby, 11-year-old Chase St. Peter saw what was happening and heard his friend scream. Chase told ABC11 that he told his friend to run into his house for safety.It was then that Chase said the attacker pulled him to the ground, ripped off his backpack, and placed his hands around his neck, and told him not to scream.Chase was able to break free and run into his house with Myah. Another neighbor was on the phone with police and eventually tackled the suspect as sheriff's deputies arrived.As this was happening, Chase's dad, Ray, heard his wife scream for help -- saying someone was trying to get the children."Once I got both kids in the house, and I knew everyone was upstairs, I knew it was on me and I was ready," Ray said. "I was sitting at the door with a pistol pointed at the door, and had somebody walked in the door, I would have shot them."Deputies arrived within minutes and found a person matching the description of the alleged attacker.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, 22-year-old Bernard Jones Jr., of Hope Mills, displayed "clear signs of cognitive impairment."Jones was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He was charged with assault on a child less than 12 years of age and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 3.The case remains under investigation and deputies are asking residents of the Cypress Lakes Village Area to check security cameras and see whether any footage of this incident was recorded.Sheriff Ennis Wright said he was "proud" of the vigilant neighbor who sprang into action after recognizing that children were possibly in danger. Wright also said he was proud of the children who ran for help when they saw a stranger advancing on another child."All of the parties involved should be recognized for knowing about "Stranger Danger" and the importance of knowing how to respond. If it wasn't for their swift actions this could have turned out differently," the sheriff's office said in a release.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Odenwelder with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit at (910) 677-5477 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app.