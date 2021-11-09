Missing Durham man found shot dead, stuffed in trunk

EMBED <>More Videos

Missing Durham man found shot dead, stuffed in trunk

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man who was fatally shot was found in the trunk of a vehicle on Hope Valley Road on Monday evening.

Police said they think the shooting happened elsewhere.

The shooting victim was identified as Joshua Lamont Johnson, 35, of Durham. He was found around 5:30 p.m. on Monday in a vehicle parked in the 4600 block of Hope Valley Road. He had been shot multiple times.

Johnson had been reported missing by family members earlier in the day.

The shooting does not appear to be random, investigators said.

The case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Williams at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29330 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamhomicide investigationhomicidegun violenceman shotman killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News