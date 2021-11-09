Missing Durham man found shot dead, stuffed in trunk

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man who was fatally shot was found in the trunk of a vehicle on Hope Valley Road on Monday evening.Police said they think the shooting happened elsewhere.The shooting victim was identified as Joshua Lamont Johnson, 35, of Durham. He was found around 5:30 p.m. on Monday in a vehicle parked in the 4600 block of Hope Valley Road. He had been shot multiple times.Johnson had been reported missing by family members earlier in the day.The shooting does not appear to be random, investigators said.The case remains an active investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Williams at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29330 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.