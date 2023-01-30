New horror film 'Devil's Stomping Ground' based on a Chatham County legend

If you're looking for something a little spooky to do this Valentine's Day, you might want to check out the new film "The Devil's Stomping Ground," which makes its theater debut on Feb. 10 in Fayetteville.

The independent horror movie was produced and filmed in North Carolina and makes its debut at the Millstone 14 Theater in Fayetteville starting Feb. 10.

According to the film's producers, it's a cautionary tale about temptation, pushing your luck, and the inevitable consequences of being oblivious to your surroundings.

The movie is set at the so-called "Devil's Tramping Ground," which is just south of Siler City in Chatham County.

According to a legend that dates to 1882, the devil comes to dance in a circle there where nothing ever grows.