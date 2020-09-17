Personal Finance

Eyewitness News Investigates: The Housing Crisis



For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financenccoronaviruspersonal financehousingcoronavirus pandemicpandemichousing marketfinancecovid 19 pandemicaffordable housingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Va. man charged with murder days after arrest for stealing Raleigh man's car
Gov. Cooper to allow elementary schools to open full-time
COVID-19 LATEST: Metrics continue to stabilize at high level
Tornado Watch issued for some NC counties
Synagogues alter Rosh Hashanah plans due to COVID-19
NC BOE responds after Trump alleges election could be 'rigged'
Judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
Show More
Free tutoring service needs your help
Cumberland schools reject plan to return to class in 2020
What happens if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19?
Saturday's UNC/Charlotte football game canceled
Wounded deputy released from hospital after ambush, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News