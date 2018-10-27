The GoFundMe had collected more than $60,000 in just five hours by Saturday evening, and donations continued to pour in.
Organizer Shay Khatiri said funds raised will support survivors and victims' families. Funds will also be used to help the congregation repair physical damage to the building as a result of the deadly shooting at Tree of Life synagogue.
Following the horrific shooting in Pittsburgh, a verified GoFundMe has been created to support the survivors & victims' families. All money raised will be transferred directly to the Tree of Life Synagogue. https://t.co/4GKY7WLJkf— GoFundMe (@gofundme) October 27, 2018
Khatiri, an Iranian-American immigrant, wrote that the generosity of strangers thus far had "warmed my heart."
"My adoptive country never fails to inspire me. Today, all I can think of is that we are indeed 'one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.'" he added.