Family, community remember life and legacy of Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin

His only son, Antonio Peterkin, is honoring his dad's memory.
"He taught me how to be a man of course, but he taught me how to be the right kind of man. He taught me how to be a compassionate man, an empathetic man. He taught me how to be a son. He taught me how to be a brother," said Antonio Peterkin.
Those who knew and loved him said his legacy beams as bright as the day's sun. Peterkin's son wore his dad's gold bracelet while reflecting on his father's trendy style.
"He is the most particular when it comes to clothes and dressing person I've ever met in my life," he said.
According to family, Peterkin passed away Friday unexpectedly due to complications from surgery. The 59-year-old had cancer. Flags are flying at half-staff throughout the county.
County Commissioner Allen Thomas is still in disbelief over the death of his mentor and friend.
"When I found out he had passed it was like the world stopped. Some news you receive is just unbelievable. It took me awhile to even comprehend what I was being told. Huge loss to our community," said Thomas.
If any vacancy occurs in the Office of Sheriff, the coroner of the county shall execute all process directed to the sheriff until the county commissioners appoint a new sheriff. County Coroner Frank Crumpler, 87,will assume the responsibilities of this vacancy. If the commissioners fail to fill such vacancy, the coroner shall continue to discharge the duties of sheriff until it shall be filled.
Peterkin left behind a wife, two daughters and son. The outpouring of community support is keeping the grieving family strong as they lean on each other during this difficult time.
"He'd be proud of that. That's what he was all about anyway," said Peterkin.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Conference B Headquarters, where Peterkin spoke at a memorial service for George Floyd in 2020.