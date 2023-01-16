VIDEO: Humpback whales seen breaching in front of Cape Lookout Lighthouse

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Incredible video from off the North Carolina coast shows some boaters getting up close and personal with one of the largest animals on the planet.

Jan Tugwell recorded the video. She said it happened on January 11 in the water just in front of Cape Lookout Lighthouse in Carteret County.

Tugwell and her friend were boating in the area when they saw two or three humpback whales breaching out of the water.

"We kept our distance and watched for almost 90 minutes as they traveled back and forth directly in front of the lighthouse," Tugwell said.

