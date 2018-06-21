Hundreds rally for immigration reform in downtown Raleigh

Hundreds gathered Wednesday afternoon to rally for immigration reform. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hundreds gathered Wednesday afternoon at Bicentennial Plaza in Raleigh to rally for immigration reform.

The event, organized by the Carolina Peace Center, came hours after President Trump signed an executive order to keep families together at the border.

Organizers insisted the order is only a temporary fix.

"I'm very grateful that at least we have an order because what we're seeing is unconscionable," said Lourdes Arenas, a local immigration attorney. "However, the law is still the same. Every individual who arrives at the border undocumented will be charged and they still have to go through the whole process of hopefully finding an attorney that will represent them."

Arenas said the country is still in need of comprehensive immigration reform. For example, organizers want those waiting for asylum to have more humane conditions.

Janice Sears came to the event from Cary.

"I never thought our country would turn into this," she said. "I love children and I love people. I think all people have a right to thrive and I don't see our government supporting that right now."

Immigration attorneys also said it's become increasingly more difficult to prosecute asylum cases of late.
