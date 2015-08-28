Weather

Hurricane Katrina by the numbers

New Orleans residents walk through chest deep floodwater after Hurricane Katrina made landfall on the Louisiana coast on Monday, Aug. 29, 2005. (AP)

Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Gulf Coast in 2005, leaving behind a trail of destruction and death in its wake. But even a decade after the costliest hurricane in U.S. history made landfall, it's still difficult to interpret the massive impact the catastrophic storm had.
Here are facts and figures on the impact and recovery of Hurricane Katrina:

AP


AP


AP


AP


AP



AP


AP


AP


AP



Sources: The Data Center, The University of New Orleans, National Hurricane Center, Insurance Information Institute, FEMA
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhurricane katrinastormu.s. & worldstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Forecast: Storms bring chance of gusty winds, isolated tornado
LATEST: 14 arrested after Raleigh march spills past curfew
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
2 special ops soldiers killed in California training crash
Celebrities react to death of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman
COVID-19 LATEST: New NC single-day case high with 2,585 reported
Police identify man shot dead in Cary neighborhood
Show More
'Mamba Mentality' helps UNC student inspire others on TikTok
Lost Wages Assistance payments could be made in NC next week
Lumbee Tribe combats COVID-19 in county with 15% positive tests
Family calls for BB gun legislation after deadly police shooting
Raleigh sees record number of applicants for business grants
More TOP STORIES News