How to stay safe when the power goes out during a hurricane

When the power goes out during a hurricane or tropical storm, follow these simple tips from AccuWeather to stay safe:

  • Avoid downed power lines. Beware of power lines hidden in floodwaters, which can also pose an electrocution risk.
  • Candles can pose a fire hazard, so use flashlights whenever possible.
  • Turn off electric appliances to avoid a power surge when electricity is restored.
  • Place generators at least 30 feet away from your home to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.


If you lose power, follow these steps to keep your refrigerated and frozen food safe for as long as possible.



