Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean

When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be. Hurricanes are categorized using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on sustained wind speed:During the 2018 hurricane season, Hurricane Michael nearly became a Category 5, reaching 155 MPH winds before making landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida on Wednesday. This makes it the strongest storm to make landfall in the U.S. since Hurricane Camille in 1969.