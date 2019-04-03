When it comes to hurricanes, one of the biggest questions is what category it will be. Hurricanes are categorized using the Saffir-Simpson scale, which is based on sustained wind speed:
Category 1- (74-95) MPH
Category 2- (96-110) MPH
Category 3- (111-129) MPH
Category 4- (130-156) MPH
Category 5- (157-Higher) MPH
During the 2018 hurricane season, Hurricane Michael nearly became a Category 5, reaching 155 MPH winds before making landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida on Wednesday. This makes it the strongest storm to make landfall in the U.S. since Hurricane Camille in 1969.
RELATED: Hurricane season 2019 forecast: AccuWeather makes predictions for Atlantic storms
Hurricane categories: Learn what the numbers mean
HURRICANE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News