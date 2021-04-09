Weather

'Average' hurricane season now includes more storms, NOAA says

EMBED <>More Videos

2 reasons why we might see more hurricanes this year

It's not just your imagination. The average Atlantic hurricane season is busier than it used to be.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the average hurricane season now includes 14 named storms and seven hurricanes--up from 12 and 6 respectively. The average number of major hurricanes remains unchanged at three.



"These updated averages better reflect our collective experience of the past 10 years, which included some very active hurricane seasons," said Matt Rosencrans, seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center uses 30-year periods to create the averages. So up until this next hurricane season, the average season was based off information from 1981-2010. This hurricane season will be based off the data from 1991-2020.

RELATED | Researchers expect 'above average' 2021 Atlantic hurricane season



"This update allows our meteorologists to make forecasts for the hurricane season with the most relevant climate statistics taken into consideration," said Michael Farrar, director of NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

NOAA said the new 30-year data did not cause any changes to the averages for the Eastern Pacific or Central Pacific basins.

NOAA will issue its initial outlook for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season in late May. The season officially starts June 1 and runs through November 30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical weatherweatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Cooper urges everyone get vaccinated, boosted
State trooper crashes, killing brother during traffic stop
Wendell woman stuck in I-95 traffic nightmare in Virginia
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Show More
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
NC Weather: Bitterly cold weather Tuesday
Little Caesars' Hot-N-Ready pizza no longer costs $5
Debt relief scams aim to ruin your financial health in 2022
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
More TOP STORIES News