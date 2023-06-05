Hurricanes sled hockey team competes in national tournament

The Hurricanes' sled hockey program sent three teams to Blaine, Minnesota for the Hendrickson Foundation National Hockey Tournament this weekend.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hurricanes' sled hockey program sent three teams to the state of hockey in Blaine, Minnesota for the Hendrickson Foundation National Hockey Tournament this weekend.

The tournament is an annual event for sled hockey which an adaptive hockey for anyone who cannot play traditional standing hockey. The season runs from September to the first week of June every year.

The adult tier two team cruised through its tier and won all four games, and the junior tier two team made up of all teenagers lost in the championship game.

More than 30 players between the ages of 5-50 years old competed with disabilities such as spina bifida, amputees, double amputees, cognitive impairments, muscular dystrophy, and more.