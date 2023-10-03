The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it deemed a road-rage incident Tuesday on I-87 near Knightdale.

Shots fired at car in road-rage incident along I-87 in Wake County

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it deemed a road-rage incident Tuesday.

Someone fired shots at a car about 7:20 a.m. on I-87 southbound near South Smithfield Road.

Investigators said two to three shots were fired from another car. A driver told deputies that someone shot at his car while he was driving down the interstate.

No one was injured and no one is in custody.

The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to please call the sheriff's office at (919) 856-6911.

