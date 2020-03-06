Traffic

Truck fire closes northbound lanes of I-95 in Harnett County, backs up traffic for miles

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor-trailer carrying hay crashed and caught on fire Friday, prompting the closure of northbound lanes of I-95 in Harnett County.

All lanes of I-95 North were closed near Exit 75, Jonesboro Road, near Dunn as fire crews worked the scene.

All the lanes reopened shortly before 7 p.m., the NCDOT said.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said earlier that traffic was backed up for at least 10 miles.

Even though the lanes are open, congestion may remain in the area for a while.

Drivers are advised to take Exit 73 to US-421 South, Turn right onto US-421 South. Follow US-421 South to NC-242 North, Turn left onto NC-242 North, and continue on NC-242 North to reaccess I-95.

RAW VIDEO: Tractor-trailer fire closes northbound lanes of I-95 near Dunn for hours.

