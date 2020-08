EMBED >More News Videos I-40 westbound and several lanes of I-40 eastbound are closed as crews work to clear the scene.

A crash involving 12 cars and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 in Orange County is causing major delays for the evening commute.The crash happened near NC-86.All westbound lanes are closed and two left lanes are closed eastbound.Drivers are advised to take Exit 279 (NC-147 North). Continue on NC-147 North for 16 miles and continue onto I-85 South to re-access I-40.The road is expected to be closed for more than two hours.