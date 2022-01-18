Food & Drink

Patio igloos at Cary restaurant allow diners to stay warm while eating outside

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A restaurant in downtown Cary installed heated igloos to allow diners to stay warm while eating outside.

Di Fara Pizza said the igloos let a group of up to six people eat together without worrying about their pizza getting ice cold.

The restaurant's owner expects the igloos to remain up until around Saint Patrick's Day.

If you wish to reserve a patio igloo, it will cost you $5.
