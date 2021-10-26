Illegal distillery busted in Robeson County, hundreds of gallons of contraband confiscated

PARKTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement officers found an illegal distillery in a Robeson County home.
At the home in Parkton, investigators from Alcohol Law Enforcement and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office found two stills, 2.5 gallons of moonshine and 275 gallons of mash--a mixture of grains with sugar or yeast and water.
According to Claw Hammer Supply, 275 gallons of mash could make up to 110 gallons of moonshine, depending on the starting alcohol and final proof.
It is against the law in North Carolina to distill alcohol without a permit. A distilling operation cannot be located within a home, yard or shed.
