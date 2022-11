Illuminate Art Walk to again light up downtown Raleigh for holidays

The outdoor exhibit, now in its third edition, will feature several large-scale interactive light-based art pieces along parts of Fayetteville Street and Glenwood South.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Downtown Raleigh is coming to light this holiday season.

The Illuminate Art Walk returns this week.

You can check it out starting this Friday. The display will run through Jan. 14.