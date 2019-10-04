'They took him for no reason:' Family wants answers in Roxboro shooting that killed 1, injured 3 others

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a man who was killed in a quadruple shooting in Roxboro said they want someone to be held responsible.Edgar Yancey, 36, was one of four people shot in the 700 block of South Foushee Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.Police said he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Two other men, Yellock Junior and H.T. Bass, were taken to Duke University Hospital.Another man, Shawn Satterfield, was treated at Person Memorial Hospital. Police say he was shot in the foot and was released.'I'm hurt. I'm hurt. Ain't nobody but me," Yancey's sister Erica told ABC11 on Friday.Edgar was the father of a 4-year-old girl and a 14-year-old son."Lost my brother, my best friend," Yancey's brother, Demond, said.They said Edgar was at a friend's house when someone came in and started shooting.Investigators said there was at least one shooter but possibly more.Police believe the motive was robbery."They took him for no reason," his friend Kelisha told ABC11. "Left his kids alone for no reason. His kids, his family. He didn't bother nobody.""The senseless act of this shooting left a couple of people suffering from critical injuries. It is heartbreaking to tell you one person died on the scene from this shooting," said David Hess, Police Chief of the Roxboro Police Department.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Roxboro Police Department and ask for the investigator at (336) 599-8345.