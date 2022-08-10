'We're not eating': Raleigh Parents struggle making decisions as grocery items continue rising

New inflation data shows the rate is going down, but economists says there's still a long way to go as grocery cost continue to rise.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shannon Weems is a single mom putting herself through school and has had a tough time dealing with rising grocery store prices.

"I'm a little overwhelmed every time I go in the store," she said after a trip to Harris Teeter. "The basic necessities like cereal, hot dogs, bologna, bread...how can you keep affording a price that keeps going up consistently?"

Weems, like many other Americans, is cutting costs where she can.

"This is really tough on us. Some nights, we're not eating. I'd rather feed my kids some nights than feed myself because it's really, really, really tight for us," she said.

"(It's) still too expensive," Raleigh resident Tom Lang said. "I think I paid a $150 (to fill up my tank) the other day"

There is debate whether or not we are in a recession right now.

"The labor market is still strong. We got a little better news on inflation, but the tailwind here, if you can call it that, is that the feds is still not satisfying. I mean 8.5 percent is still not an acceptable inflation rate when you look year over year," NC State Economy Professor Mike Walden said. "They (Federal Reserve) want to get that down to maybe two or three, at tops four percent. So they still have work to do. That's why I think interest rates are still going to go up."

One bright spot is that gas prices are starting to ease up, with the average price for a gallon of regular in North Carolina at $3.71. Nearly 30 cents below the national average.