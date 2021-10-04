Family holds vigil for Clayton woman allegedly killed by granddaughter

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family holds vigil for Clayton woman allegedly killed by granddaughter

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A prayer vigil is planned Monday night for a woman who was killed in Clayton, allegedly by her own granddaughter.

A toddler was caught in the middle of the family drama crossing state lines.

Clayton police say his mother, Camille Singleton, abducted the boy last week and fled to Georgia after shooting and killing his great-grandmother, Inita Gaither.

Two-year-old Dior Singleton is now with his father's parents in Virginia.

"It was just unexpected," said neighbor Pinkie Harris. "She was the very first neighbor I met."

They have been friends ever since.

Harris lived directly across the street from Gaither on Crawford Parkway in Clayton.

"I'm just going to miss her. I really, truly am," said Harris.

Harris described the 68-year-old as the neighborhood mom, who loved her family, even taking care of Singleton's children.

Gaither's daughters shared photos with ABC11 of Gaither smiling with her grandkids, and a picture of Gaither during a Charity walk for ALS in 2019 in Raleigh.

Her children say she was supporting her daughter Jacinta, Singleton's mother, who died in 2017 from the disease.

On Thursday, Clayton Police found Gaither dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

"I love Miss Inita but even through that-the midst of it all, I still have to forgive," said Harris.

It's not clear what the motive was behind the killing.

Tips led police to Georgia where officers found Singleton and her two-year-son in an Atlanta Walmart.

Singleton is in Georgia but she will be heading to Clayton with investigators.

The vigil for Gaither will start at 7:30 p.m. outside her home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claytonchild abductionmurderfatal shootingamber alertabductionvigil
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bragg soldier killed, 4 hurt in 'military vehicle accident' on base
Facebook, Instagram services slowly returning after hours-long outage
Police looking for GMC Acadia after Clayton hit-and-run
NC doctor a viral hit on TikTok for posting skincare advice
12-year-old being treated at UNC has had COVID effects for a year
LATEST: Cumberland Co. school goes virtual due to COVID-19
Show More
Lynn Keel: Man accused of killing wife in Nash County takes plea deal
NC 6-year-old dies from COVID-19 complications
6th grade student dies in 4-wheeler crash
Daughter of 'Jane Roe' from landmark abortion case tells her story
Horse hospital, home destroyed in overnight fire
More TOP STORIES News