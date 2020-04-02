Inmates organize protest at Goldsboro prison after 2 test positive for COVID-19

GOLDSBORO, N.C. -- A large police presence surrounded the Neuse Correctional Institution after inmates organized a protest after two inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety said at 12:15 p.m., the facilities warden, Morris Reid and staff attempted to speak with a group of inmates concerning CDC guidelines.

Officials said inmates came from different dorms then came outside and refused to go back in their dorms despite orders from the warden and staff.

Officials said they used security measures and 'appropriate levels of force' to restore order inside the facility.

No serious injuries were reported at the Goldsboro prison.

Authorities can be seen surrounding the four sides of the prison.
