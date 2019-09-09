homicide investigation

Homicide investigation underway after Orange County woman found dead in yard

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her own front yard Sunday afternoon.

Officials said Anne Kirkpatrick, 46, lived in the 2500 block of Brown Road.

An off-duty deputy found her body just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kirkpatrick was originally from Concord.

The sheriff's office is investigating this case as a homicide.



Deputies were seen investigating around a farm with horses and chickens. A mobile command unit was also on scene.
Deputies seized several animals from the property, including dogs, rabbits and birds.



Zach Baldwin is the lead investigator in the case. If anyone saw or heard anything unusual Sunday morning, please call him at (919) 245-2939. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
