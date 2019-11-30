Investigation underway after teen found dead in Wayne County, officials say

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wayne County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a 17-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound in Dudley early Saturday morning.Officials say deputies were dispatched on a shots fired call to the area of Camp Trailee Road and Odom Farm Circle in Dudley at 3:20 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found Damien Dancy dead at the scene.Deputies are treating the death as a homicideAnyone with information on the death of Dancy is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1480 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 and callers can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward for their tip.