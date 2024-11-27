Urgent nationwide iPhone theft warning; FedEx deliveries targeted

NEW YORK -- Police are warning of a nationwide, sometimes violent, crime spree in which organized criminal groups are stealing FedEx deliveries of new AT &T iPhones.

"Criminal actors obtain cell phone tracking and delivery location information before the deliveries, providing competing organized theft groups the opportunity to intercept the delivery and steal cell phones from delivery personnel or consumers," according to a law enforcement bulletin obtained by ABC News. "Violent encounters with criminal actors are escalating as subjects use various tactics, techniques, and procedures to obtain the devices."

To evade police, the thieves are posing as delivery personnel "using DoorDash bags and wearing Amazon or construction vests," the bulletin said. Sometimes, packages are swiped seconds after they're dropped off.

There have been at least 77 of these incidents in northern Virginia alone. The NYPD is working at least 55 similar thefts and these kinds of crimes have been reported across several other states.

Investigators are working to determine how the criminals know which houses to target and when.

"We work with law enforcement agencies and parcel carriers to protect our deliveries from these sophisticated criminals," AT &T said in a statement. FedEx said ,"We have rigorous safety and security programs in place and regularly remind our team members of the importance of both personal and package safety."