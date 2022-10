IRS provides tax relief for North Carolinians affected by Hurricane Ian

The IRS is providing tax relief for people impacted by Hurricane Ian in North Carolina.

The agency announced Wednesday that anyone in North Carolina who had a valid extension to file their 2021 return by October 17, 2022 will now have until February 15, 2023.

If you believe you qualify for this tax relief but still receive a late penalty contact the IRS to try to fix the issue.

