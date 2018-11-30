'It was close and we all felt it:' Anchorage resident reflects on powerful earthquake

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4800225" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Alaska earthquake: Videos from during and after the 7.0 quake (1 of 7)

VIDEO: Aftermath of Anchorage, Alaska, earthquake

Video from Alaska shows the aftermath of an earthquake that struck on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.