'It was close and we all felt it:' Anchorage resident reflects on powerful earthquake

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristen Arnold was pulling out of her driveway in Anchorage on Friday to head to work when everything shook.

By
Kristen Arnold was pulling out of her driveway in Anchorage on Friday morning to head to work when everything shook.

"I just felt like the car was bouncing," said Arnold, who felt aftershocks when we interviewed her via FaceTime. "I didn't know if I had hit something or my transmission had gone out -- it was crazy. I put my car in park and I got out and all the buildings around me were shaking."

Arnold is the sister-in-law of ABC 11's Director of Brand Strategy and Audience Development.



"It was violent shaking like I had never felt before so it was pretty astonishing," Arnold said.

EMBED More News Videos

Alaska earthquake: Videos from during and after the 7.0 quake (1 of 7)

VIDEO: Aftermath of Anchorage, Alaska, earthquake

Video from Alaska shows the aftermath of an earthquake that struck on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.



She said she moved from Indiana and had experienced earthquakes before but nothing like this. This earthquake registered a 7.0 magnitude on the US Geological Survey.

"Anchorage just had an earthquake last week but it was pretty small," she said. "This was violent. You didn't even know what was going on."

Thankfully Arnold only had a few things break, such as dishes and frames. She said her refrigerator also moved.

EMBED More News Videos

Video shot by a traveler shows the moment an earthquake struck at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Friday, Nov. 30.



"I'm very thankful to be safe and home," she said. "I'm glad I wasn't driving when it happened."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeu.s. & worldAlaska
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search underway for two armed suspects after Johnston County chase
On last day as Wake County sheriff, Harrison reflects on lengthy career
Chiefs cut star runner Hunt after video of altercation with woman surfaces
2 arrested in 2017 Durham murder 'persons of interest' in another killing
Cary mom arrested after leaving 22-month-old in car alone for over an hour
11-year-old violinist, cancer survivor plays national anthem for Hurricanes
Alaska earthquake leaves Anchorage TV station heavily damaged
I-Team: NC had 'good shot' at Amazon HQ2, but HB2 'still causing heartburn'
Show More
Video shows moment earthquake strikes in Anchorage airport
Proposed changes to Raleigh's rental rules could affect companies like 'Airbnb'
Raleigh man accused of exposing himself to Walmart employee
7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage
Son pleads guilty to killing mother at Cary home in 2015
More News