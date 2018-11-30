'It was close and we all felt it:' Anchorage resident reflects on powerful earthquake

"I just felt like the car was bouncing," said Arnold, who felt aftershocks when we interviewed her via FaceTime. "I didn't know if I had hit something or my transmission had gone out -- it was crazy. I put my car in park and I got out and all the buildings around me were shaking."
Arnold is the sister-in-law of ABC 11's Director of Brand Strategy and Audience Development.
Some pix we got of the devastation in #Alaska after the #AnchorageEarthquake. We talk to someone who was there coming up next at 11. And someone close to our #ABC11 family. pic.twitter.com/YliKjXgwG8— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) December 1, 2018
"It was violent shaking like I had never felt before so it was pretty astonishing," Arnold said.
She said she moved from Indiana and had experienced earthquakes before but nothing like this. This earthquake registered a 7.0 magnitude on the US Geological Survey.
"Anchorage just had an earthquake last week but it was pretty small," she said. "This was violent. You didn't even know what was going on."
Thankfully Arnold only had a few things break, such as dishes and frames. She said her refrigerator also moved.
"I'm very thankful to be safe and home," she said. "I'm glad I wasn't driving when it happened."