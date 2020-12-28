Fayetteville Police identify homicide victim found in vehicle

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are looking for a man who may know something about the death of a homeless man in mid-December.

Anthony Cogdell, 44, was found dead in a vehicle December 16 on the 1300 block of Jacob Street. Police said he had been shot.

Detectives are looking for 23-year-old Reginald Wedner. He is believed to have information regarding Cogdell's death.

Reginald Wedner

Fayetteville Police Department



Wedner, of the 300 block of Brass Court, is wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. He is charged in connection to the theft of a vehicle belonging to Fayetteville Alzheimer's and Dementia Care.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation, or Wedner's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
