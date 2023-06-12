Raleigh high school student set to star in first feature film

Jaden Miller is going from the track to the big screen in his major film debut coming out this fall.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County high school student is preparing to make his feature film debut.

Jaden Miller is a rising senior at Cardinal Gibbons in Raleigh. He is a student-athlete who runs track and field and played basketball.

In between his school and sports schedule, Miller has also been acting for a few years. He's starred in some commercials including one for NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson among others.

In the summer of 2022, he landed a big role. His first feature film, the comedy "Not Another Church Movie", was filmed in Savannah, Georgia. The film stars Vivica Fox, Kevin Daniels, Jamie Foxx, Mickey Rourke, and Tisha Campbell among others.

Miller also attended a pre-Oscar party this year, and he said he was starstruck, calling the whole scene incredible and humbling.

"It was a wonderful experience," Miller said. "I mean, being my first feature film, I was able to just, you know, go on set and with like an open mind and not like having so much pressure because, I mean, it is my first, and like they treated me as if I was a big-time actor already.

"Kyla Pratt came to hug me and I'm like, I didn't really expect that. So, yeah, it was a fun experience," Miller added.

Miller plays the role of Michael Junior, who is also a student-athlete, a role he said he could relate to.

You can catch Miller in "Not Another Church Movie" in October. It was originally slated to be released in July, but Miller said he just learned the studio pushed it back to the fall.

Miller plans to attend college in Los Angeles after graduating from Cardinal Gibbons to study psychology and continue acting and running track and field.