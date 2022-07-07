celebrity deaths

James Caan, of 'The Godfather' fame, has died, family announces

Caan died at the age of 82 on Wednesday.
By Meredith Deliso
EMBED <>More Videos

James Caan, of 'The Godfather' fame, has died, family announces

James Caan, the prolific actor known for his roles in "The Godfather" films, has died, his family said Thursday.

Caan died at the age of 82 on Wednesday, his family announced on Twitter.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

They did not mention a cause of death.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie newscelebrity deaths
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Parents of late NFL star Demaryius Thomas reveal he had Stage 2 CTE
Actress Mary Mara dies at 61 after drowning in river: police
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
TOP STORIES
Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star, dead at 33 after lightning strike
Excessive heat warning issued for Triangle area
Two people facing charges in connection with Raleigh murder case
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Wake County
Wake County homes left damaged by severe weather Wednesday
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Explosion rocks mysterious Georgia monument
Show More
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
Ex-cop to be sentenced on federal charges in George Floyd murder
Brad Pitt opens up about suffering from undiagnosed 'face blindness'
Surging child care costs force difficult decisions
Hundreds more Fort Bragg soldiers return from deployment
More TOP STORIES News