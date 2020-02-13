Wayne County man arrested for murder of pregnant woman found dead in car

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been arrested in the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Wayne County.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 33-year-old James Isaac Jones Jr of Pikeville on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with murder and murder of an unborn child.

Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce said deputies found 29-year-old Cassia Renee Duval in the car in a ditch near the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton Road and Nahunta Road around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 29. The unborn child did not survive.

Deputies said both Jones and Duval lived at a home together.

Jones is being held on a no-bond hold at the Wayne County Jail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at (919) 580-4023.
