Musician James Taylor started a food drive to assist in Hurricane Florence relief.Taylor, who grew up in Chapel Hill, announced the "James Taylor Million Meals Challenge" on his Facebook page Tuesday.The food donated during the challenge will benefit people in 23 eastern North Carolina counties.Taylor, his wife, and their friends vow to match all donations to the food bank (up to 1 million meals). The challenge runs until the end of October.Remember, you can donate non perishable food or money. A $10 donation allows the food bank to provide 100 meals.