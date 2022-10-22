Cary man pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- A Wake County man pleaded guilty on Friday to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Aiden Henry Bilyard, 20, of Cary, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia.

According to court documents, Bilyard was among a crowd of rioters gathered in the Upper West Plaza of the Capitol grounds. He carried a gold-colored canister of "home defense pepper gel" and pointed the nozzle of the canister at officers who were attempting to prevent protesters from proceeding further toward the Capitol Building. He then discharged the chemical irritant toward the group of officers, the Department of Justice said.

The DOJ also said Bilyard was handed a baseball bat by an unnamed person who was striking a window of the Capitol Building. The DOJ said he took the bat and shattered the lower glass portion of the window. He then entered the Capitol through the window.

Bilyard, who was arrested on Nov. 22, is to be sentenced on Feb. 2.

He faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and potential financial penalties.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

In the 21 months since Jan. 6, more than 880 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.