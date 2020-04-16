Sampson County investigators searching for missing mother of 3

TURKEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a missing mother of three who hasn't been heard from in 10 days.Family members of 30-year-old Jasmina Judith Almendarez Zelaya say they last heard from her on April 6.A missing persons report was filed on April 14.Family members told ABC11 it is out of character for her to be out of contact.The sheriff's office said investigators are actively searching for Jasmina and seeking the public's assistance as well.She was last seen at 7585 Turkey Highway in Turkey.She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.