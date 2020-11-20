alex trebek

'Jeopardy' shares Alex Trebek's pre-recorded warning for World Pancreatic Cancer Day

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy" honored World Pancreatic Cancer Day Thursday with a special posthumous message from host Alex Trebek.

Trebek, who died earlier in the month at the age of 80, was open about his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, issuing several public service announcements and even offering words of encouragement to the late Rep. John Lewis, who faced a similar diagnosis.



Before turning to the game board for the first round of Thursday's episode, Trebek paused to share a warning about pancreatic cancer.

"If you or anyone you know has developed some of the symptoms that I have talked about in the past, then, by all means, get to a doctor, get yourself tested. I want you to be safe. This is a terrible, terrible disease," he said.

The game show will air new pre-recorded episodes hosted by Trebek until Christmas Day. Producers have not yet announced a new host.

EMBED More News Videos

Executive producer Mike Richards opened the show Monday night with a message to the audience about the legendary host's death.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpancreatic canceralex trebekcancerjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALEX TREBEK
Jean Trebek posts wedding day photo after husband's death
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
Trebek's death sheds light on Triangle pancreatic cancer research
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper considering new statewide restrictions
'Extremely dangerous' man shot 2 in Lenoir Co., including deputy
US official expects quick COVID vaccine distribution
Nurse's plea to take COVID seriously brings city council to tears
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Five sisters from two families graduate Marine Corps training together
A quarter million: America's loss, North Carolina's grief
Show More
Tyson suspends managers who allegedly bet on workers getting COVID
Livingstone College student dies from COVID-19
Big Weather's big recipe: Easy apple dumplings
Abandoned dogs attack, kill 11 goats in Cumberland County
WEATHER: Lots of sun on tap
More TOP STORIES News