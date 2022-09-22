Local leaders taking part in 'Building a Better North Carolina' event at White House

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- Leaders from across North Carolina will head to the White House to make the case for "Building a Better North Carolina."

The mayors of Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and Fayetteville are all planning to make the trip for the event.

The goal is to bring together states and local governments to create and expand opportunities for working families in NC and share stories of impact with their communities, according to the Biden administration.

The administration is planning similar events for all state as a way to highlight the impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act in local communities.