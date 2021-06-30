SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children were seriously hurt in a car crash in Johnston County on Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Old Fairground Road about a mile south of NC-210.
Video taken by ABC11 crews at the scene shows a truck flipped on its roof.
State troopers said the truck had three people in it when it crashed: the driver and two children.
All three of them were taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with serious injuries.
A preliminary report states that the driver ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then flipped over several times.
2 children seriously injured in Johnston County rollover crash
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News