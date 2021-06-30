2 children seriously injured in Johnston County rollover crash

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children were seriously hurt in a car crash in Johnston County on Tuesday night.The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Old Fairground Road about a mile south of NC-210.Video taken by ABC11 crews at the scene shows a truck flipped on its roof.State troopers said the truck had three people in it when it crashed: the driver and two children.All three of them were taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with serious injuries.A preliminary report states that the driver ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then flipped over several times.