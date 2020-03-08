1 person killed in rollover crash in Johnston County, NCSHP says

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead following a rollover crash in Johnston County on Saturday, a North Carolina Highway State Trooper said.An ABC11 news crew on scene said the single-vehicle rollover happened on the 1600 block of Highway 55 near West Leon Lane.Crews with Meadow Fire and Rescue said the vehicle ran off the road, flipped and came to a rest on its roof in front of the Johnson's Transmission & Auto Service.Troopers will not release the victim's name until next of kin is notified.Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the scene.