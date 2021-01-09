Johnston County deputy seriously injured, pickup driver killed in crash along US-301

MICRO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County sheriff's deputy was seriously injured and a pickup driver is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon near Micro.The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 at Watson Road.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Johnston County Sheriff's Deputy Quinton Rhue, 24, was driving north on U.S.-301 with lights and sirens activated. The pickup truck driver, also driving north, slowed and turned left as the deputy was passing resulting in the crash.The pickup truck overturned on its side while the patrol car came to a rest off the roadway on the left side of the highway.The pickup driver, identified as 63-year-old Shirley Ann James, died at the scene. The deputy sheriff sustained serious -- but non-lethal -- injuries and was taken to WakeMed hospital.