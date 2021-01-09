fatal crash

Johnston County deputy seriously injured, pickup driver killed in crash along US-301

MICRO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County sheriff's deputy was seriously injured and a pickup driver is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon near Micro.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 at Watson Road.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Johnston County Sheriff's Deputy Quinton Rhue, 24, was driving north on U.S.-301 with lights and sirens activated. The pickup truck driver, also driving north, slowed and turned left as the deputy was passing resulting in the crash.

The pickup truck overturned on its side while the patrol car came to a rest off the roadway on the left side of the highway.

The pickup driver, identified as 63-year-old Shirley Ann James, died at the scene. The deputy sheriff sustained serious -- but non-lethal -- injuries and was taken to WakeMed hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
microjohnston countyjohnston county sheriff's departmentfatal crashdriver killedjohnston county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Community remembers Raleigh firefighter killed in weekend crash
1 killed, 1 hurt in Fayetteville crash
Veteran Raleigh firefighter killed in crash along I-540
Driver dies after striking tree off I-40 in Durham
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Record 11,581 new cases reported in NC
Robbery suspect shot, killed by man in self-defense, Durham police say
Apple removes Parler from app store
Gov. Cooper, Council of State sworn in for 2nd term virtually
Coach K voices anger toward Capitol Hill insurrection
Harnett County teen found three weeks after being reported missing
Show More
Man charged after woman shot, killed in Raleigh
More contagious COVID-19 variant 'likely' in NC, Dr. Cohen says
Farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
FBI posts photo of person who placed suspected pipe bombs outside DNC, RNC
Ft. Bliss private faces sexual assault charge after soldier dies
More TOP STORIES News