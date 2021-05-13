stabbing

33-year-old man accused of stabbing mother to death inside Spring Hope home

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Spring Hope Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man on Wednesday morning in the death of his 60-year-old mother.

Just after 10 a.m., Spring Hope officers were called to the 300 block of N Walnut Street in reference to an 'unknown circumstance'. On arrival, officers found Mildred Allen Frazier, 60, of the same address, dead with multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

The Spring Hope Police Department said her son, Joshua Frazier, 33, of the same address, was found at the home and was taken into custody without incident.



Authorities said they have not established a motive behind the incident.

Frazier was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Nash County Jail under no bond.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Spring Hope Police Department at 252-478-5197, or via email at twbell@springhope.net.

