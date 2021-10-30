Society

Julian Carr home built in 1794 up for sale in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. -- The historic "Poplar Hill" home in Hillsborough -- once owned by white supremacist Julian Shakespeare Carr -- is up for sale.

Our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer report the home on Burnside Drive is on the market for $865,000.

Writer Tom Maxwell, who stayed in the home -- which was built in 1794 -- for a time, has called it haunted.

However, Matt Johnson, who currently owns the home with his wife Samantha, told the N&O that it has been quiet since he's been there.

"I don't know what the definition of 'haunted' is," he said. "But we haven't seen anything out of the ordinary.... The house is fantastic, it's beautiful, it has that beautiful Southern traditional look."

So why are they selling? The N&O has more here.
