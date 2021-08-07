New Jersey woman rescued by 'Modern Family' actress after fainting on vacation

ORADELL, New Jersey -- A woman from New Jersey was rescued by "Modern Family" actress Julie Bowen after she fainted during a hike.Minnie John and her family recently took a trip to Utah and visited the Arches National Park on Aug. 2.After making it to the top around 7 p.m., John remembers feeling lightheaded and dehydrated. She felt like she was going to faint so she sat on a rock and told her husband and son to keep going.The last thing she remembers is two women coming to her rescue.She ended up fainting and hitting her nose on a rock.Bowen and her sister, who happens to be a doctor, rendered aid and gave her electrolytes, pretzels and medicine.They also helped John contact her husband and son.