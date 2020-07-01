North Carolina law enforcement agencies to crack down on speeding, impaired driving this July 4th weekend

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- July 4th weekend means more drivers will likely be out on the roads, headed to the beach and other destinations.In response, across the state, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is participating in two annual enforcement campaigns.One campaign, entitled Booze It & Lose It Operation Fire Cracker, is a joint enforcement initiative sponsored by the Governor's Highway Safety Program.Law enforcement organizations from the state, county and local levels will partner together to enforce various violations to include excessive speeding, aggressive driving and driving impaired.The other campaign is called On the Road, On the Water; Don't Drink and Drive.Personnel from the Wildlife Resources Commission's Law Enforcement Division will join troopers at various boat ramps to remove impaired motorists from both the roadways and waterways. Both campaigns will be conducted throughout the holiday time period."As we celebrate our nation's independence, motorists must remain vigilant in observing safe driving practices, especially with the increased traffic expected this holiday weekend," said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. "The key principles of following the speed limit, avoiding distractions and not driving impaired are rudimentary. Our mission is simple; combat collisions which may result in injury or death before they occur."